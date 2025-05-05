What happened after Raw (video), matches announced for next week’s Raw

– Announced for next week’s Raw …

* AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

* The War Raiders vs The Creed Brothers

* Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez & Giulia

– A man in a Hoodie attacked Main Event Jey Uso after Raw went off the air.

It was revealed to be Logan Paul.

We have exclusive footage of the SHOCKING moment that just took place after #WWERaw went off the air… pic.twitter.com/sGdJ8m6LJQ — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2025

