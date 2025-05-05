What happened after Raw (video), matches announced for next week’s Raw

May 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Announced for next week’s Raw …

* AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

* The War Raiders vs The Creed Brothers

* Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez & Giulia

– A man in a Hoodie attacked Main Event Jey Uso after Raw went off the air.

It was revealed to be Logan Paul.

