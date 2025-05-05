Spoilers: ROH taping results from Atlantic City, NJ

Wrestling fans in Atlantic City were not only treated to live AEW action in the form of AEW Collision on May 3, 2025, they were also given a healthy-sized dose of ROH Wrestling action.

Prior to the live episode of AEW Collision on TBS and MAX on 5/3 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, matches were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub. For those who missed it, check out the complete ROH Spoilers From 5/3 Taping Held Before AEW Collision In Atlantic City, NJ.

In an update, additional matches and segments were taped for ROH On HonorClub after the live episode of AEW Collision wrapped up on TBS and MAX on 5/3.

The following are complete quick-match spoiler results from the second half of the ROH On HonorClub taping on 5/3:

Ring of Honor spoilers from Saturday, May 3, 2025:

Taped before AEW Collision:

– The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (with Jacked Jameson and Preston Vance) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

– Wheeler Yuta defeated Matt Mako

– Atlantis Jr. defeated Jay Lethal

Taped after AEW Collision:

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley Vox in a Pure Rules match

– Lance Archer defeated Aaron Solo

– Blake Christian & Lee Johnson defeated The Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

– Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) defeated two unidentified opponents

– Trish Adora defeated Rachael Ellering

– Marina Shafir defeated Leila Grey

(credits: PWInsider, cagematch.net)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

