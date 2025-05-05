Lyra Valkyria on her relationship with Becky Lynch, WWE reportedly interested in bringing back Rousey

– While speaking to The Takedown, Lyra Valkyria talked about her relationship with Becky Lynch.

She said Becky used to be supportive back in their NXT days and gave her a lot of advice. But when Lyra moved up to the main roster, that support stopped. But look, Becky’s great. She’s talked herself into every opportunity she’s ever had, no matter who that hurts. That’s what she’s always been good at. I don’t think she likes that I’m now on the same platform and you saw on Monday that I’m not going to be stood on. I’m not here to be a super fan. I learned I’m not here to be humble. I’m not here to be ‘okay, yeah, whatever you think is best.’ Like, I don’t care. I’ve seen people try. I’ve seen how people get ahead and I’m not having it. So at Backlash, I’m going to prove that.

– WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Ronda Rousey back to the company, reports F4wonline. Rousey hasn’t appeared in WWE since she exited following her loss to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match back in Detroit at SummerSlam 2023

