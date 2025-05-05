Jonathan Coachman comments on the WWE releases, Mark Coffey breaks his silence

May 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The recently released Mark Coffey via X:

– Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman has weighed in (via X) on the recent cuts with this take:

Seeing alot of reactions to more cuts on the WWE side of TKO. Many of you “but they just had the highest revenue mania ever. How can this happen?” You all have to understand they have been systematically cutting WWE personnel for the last year and it’s been brutal but not talked about much. They want the company to be a west coast company. If it comes down to a UFC or WWE person in the same job it’s been the UFC employee that gets the nod. The WWE as we knew it and the “family” workplace for many is long gone. And it really stinks but it’s their company now and they can do what they want. Talent will be next also.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Megan Bayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal