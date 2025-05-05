Jonathan Coachman comments on the WWE releases, Mark Coffey breaks his silence

– The recently released Mark Coffey via X:

Till the wheels fall off !! Cheers @WWE @WWENXT If you know, you know. GBOT pic.twitter.com/Ovk9AdTXVH — Mark Coffey (@m_coffey90) May 5, 2025

– Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman has weighed in (via X) on the recent cuts with this take:

Seeing alot of reactions to more cuts on the WWE side of TKO. Many of you “but they just had the highest revenue mania ever. How can this happen?” You all have to understand they have been systematically cutting WWE personnel for the last year and it’s been brutal but not talked about much. They want the company to be a west coast company. If it comes down to a UFC or WWE person in the same job it’s been the UFC employee that gets the nod. The WWE as we knew it and the “family” workplace for many is long gone. And it really stinks but it’s their company now and they can do what they want. Talent will be next also.

