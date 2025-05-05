Janel Grant’s attorney Ann Callis served with defamation lawsuit

Attorney Ann Callis, who is representing Janel Grant in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, was served with a lawsuit against her by Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the 41-page lawsuit claims defamation by Callis as well as the Holland Law Firm.

In her lawsuit, Grant’s legal team are alleging that Dr. Colker and his clinic facilitated the abuse against Grant by administering unknown substances, unapproved treatments, and enabling McMahon’s control over her.

Now, Colker is claiming that Callis defamed him as well as his clinic in press releases and press conferences, rejecting their allegations that the clinic did not turn over all medical records of her client as requested. He’s also denying that he or his clinic administered unidentified substances.

