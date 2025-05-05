Former WWF/WWE star arrested, Paul Heyman impressed by Solo Sikoa

– Former WWF/WWE star Mike “Duke” Droese has been indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on one count of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Authorities allege Droese attempted to purchase child sexual assault material via the Dark Web using Coinbase in April 2024. The transaction was flagged and stopped before completion. Following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, he was charged with a Class D felony.

Droese, who had been working as a DUI Coordinator for the Adult Recovery Court Program, was immediately terminated from his position upon the indictment. His arraignment is scheduled for May 28, 2025.

— Paul Heyman (via SHAK Wrestling) says Solo Sikoa has been impressive and is the most improved star in WWE right now

“I think Solo Sikoa was the single most improved performer in WWE from WrestleMania 40 up until right now. I am so proud of what he accomplished in that time. I would dare say that if you look back a few years from now at the year that he had and carrying that side of ‘SmackDown,’ that it wasn’t only the most improved performer of the past year, that he is perhaps, in a one-year span, the most improved performer over a one-year span ever.

He went from being a stoic mute to being someone who can carry his end of the microphone against anybody that he wanted to, including me, including Roman Reigns, and anybody that stepped up against him on the microphone. Solo Sikoa held his own.

He delivered in the ring. He delivered on the mic. He carried ‘SmackDown’ from an antagonist position on the mic. Even after I was gone, still carried his end of it, and then held his own against Roman on the mic as well.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

