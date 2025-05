Former WWE diva seems to confirm TNA signing, two new knockouts sign deals

– It seems Victoria Crawford has signed with #TNA. As she will return to TNA action this Thursday. Crawford also will face Masha Slamovich at Under Siege later this month.

– Fightful has confirmed that Myla Grace has signed with TNA. The company has also signed former Gut Check winner Harley Hudson.

