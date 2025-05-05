Elayna Black launches OnlyFans page

Elayna Black, the artist formerly known as Cora Jade, has created her OnlyFans page, with content starting to drop on June 2, the day she’s legally free from her WWE release.

“What you’ve all been waiting for. Content starting June 2nd,” she wrote in the bio along with, “FKA Cora Jade on WWE NXT” and her real name of Brianna Coda.

She is selling subscriptions at $15.99 per month at the moment and those interested can subscribe at https://onlyfans.com/elaynablack.

Yesterday, she wrote that the strength and conditioning classes at the WWE Performance Center were not doing anything for her other than get her body shamed by “bosses, coworkers, and fans.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

