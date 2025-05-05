Eddy Thorpe comments after WWE release, talent Bryan Danielson would build a company around

May 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bryan Danielson names the top four wrestlers he would build a company around:

• Will Ospreay
• Swerve Strickland
• Jon Moxley
• Kenny Omega

(Source: The Daily Star)

– Eddy Thorpe has broken his silence on his WWE release, thanking the company and NXT specifically.

He also changed his social media handle back to his pre-WWE name – Karl Fredericks.

“We move forward without fear.
“Thank you WWE NXT WWE
“Hoka Hey ”

