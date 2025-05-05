Daughter of a WWE legend training to wrestle, released talent retires, plus Cena and Flair notes

– After being released from WWE this past weekend, Dani Palmer announced her retirement via Instagram.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been battling skin cancer, his son in law Conrad Thompson has confirmed after a fan made speculation on his appearance.

– John Cena says fans should stop being hypocrites and try to see things his way after his back on them

Taking steps to understand the mindset of others isn’t accepting that point of view, it is being open minded enough to listen. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2025

– Earthquake’s daughter Joanna is training to be a professional wrestler at the age of 32. She stopped watching wrestling when her father died at the age of 15. 17 years later she fell in love with wrestling again and is now planning to follow in her father’s footsteps. She was at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to honor Earthquake and Typhoon.

Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show

