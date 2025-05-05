Darby Allin breaks a world record at Mount Everest

AEW’s Darby Allin just shared footage of himself landing a kickflip at Camp Two-at a staggering 20,958 feet! That’s officially the highest elevation a kickflip has ever been performed, setting a brand new world record.

Darby’s been on hiatus from AEW to fulfill his dream of climbing Everest, and now he’s made skateboarding history along the way.

DARBY BREAKS WORLD RECORD AT MOUNT EVEREST. Darby Allin today shared footage of himself landing a kickflip at Camp Two. At 20,958 feet, this marks the highest elevation at which a KICKFLIP has ever been performed. THIS DUDE IS INSANE, MAN. pic.twitter.com/p206iZvXy0 — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) May 5, 2025

