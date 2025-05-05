Darby Allin breaks a world record at Mount Everest

May 5, 2025 - by staff

AEW’s Darby Allin just shared footage of himself landing a kickflip at Camp Two-at a staggering 20,958 feet! That’s officially the highest elevation a kickflip has ever been performed, setting a brand new world record.

Darby’s been on hiatus from AEW to fulfill his dream of climbing Everest, and now he’s made skateboarding history along the way.

