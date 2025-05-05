Court filing claims McMahon is delaying discovery in WWE shareholder lawsuit, updated Raw lineup

– Plaintiffs in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit have asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel Vince McMahon to comply with discovery requests, including the production of key documents. New court filings were submitted on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the case continues to move through its discovery phase.

The legal action, led by the Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio, was filed in November 2023 and centres around WWE’s controversial merger with UFC’s parent company, Endeavor. Vince McMahon appears to be resisting or delaying full compliance with discovery in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit filed last year over the TKO merger.

– Updated lineup for tonight’s RAW:

* Rusev vs Otis

* IYO SKY vs Roxanne Perez

* Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, & Bron Breakker have a message for the WWE universe

* Penta vs JD McDonagh

* Becky Lynch to call out Lyra Valkyria

What will @BeckyLynchWWE have to say tomorrow night on #WWERaw just days before the Women's Intercontinental Championship match at #WWEBacklash? OMAHA

️ https://t.co/T2jA5AL2dH pic.twitter.com/Dai2YkTWyA — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

