Adam Copeland Says He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling anymore.

During an appearance on “First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo,” Copeland explained his reasoning.

“So I generally, this is gonna sound bad, but I don’t watch wrestling,” he admitted. “Just because immediately burned out in terms of, like, I think it’s one of those deals. When you’re doing it, doing it and watching it, it can be all consuming.”

“And I told myself, and coming back this time, I wasn’t going to let it do that to me. So, you know, this time, I have a family. I have two kids and and my downtimes spent with them or watching hockey, as opposed to, you know, kind of critiquing and pulling apart the wrestling shows.”

He mentioned he gets glimpses of current events via social media clips (“I get my clips from Instagram, basically”) but doesn’t follow storylines in detail.

However, he acknowledged the impact of major shifts like Cena turning heel, comparing it to Hulk Hogan joining the NWO, stating, “it’s always a good shot in the arm for the business, for sure.”

