Big E engaged, WWE considering disbanding a stable completely

– Congratulations to former WWE Champion Big E and his wife-to-be Kris, the sister of Mia Yim, who have announced they’re getting married!

Seeing Big E thriving and happy makes my heart smile man! pic.twitter.com/eXStpsAmdG — (@ROCKWITHMELO) May 5, 2025

– WWE is reportedly discussing disbanding the Damage CTRL stable completely, according to F4Wonline. It was noted that this is believed to be the reason for releasing Dakota Kai as IYO Sky has become a huge singles star and Asuka is expected reform her tag team with Kairi Sane upon returning to the company.

This would simply leave Kai with no direction and the belief is that she was likely seen as expendable, especially with her extensive injury history.

