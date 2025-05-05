Alberto Del Rio reportedly signs WWE contract

Alberto Del Rio has reportedly signed with WWE (via Ernesto Ocamo at Super Luchas)

Super Luchas is reporting the list of AAA Wrestlers who are now under WWE contracts

— Alberto Del Río

— Hijo de Dr. Wagner

— Hijo del Vikingo

— La Parka

— La Hiedra

— Lady Flammer

— Lady Maravilla

— Niño Hamburguesa

As announced at Wrestlemania 41, WWE announced the acquisition of the AAA promotion.

