Alberto Del Rio reportedly signs WWE contract

May 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Alberto Del Rio has reportedly signed with WWE (via Ernesto Ocamo at Super Luchas)

Super Luchas is reporting the list of AAA Wrestlers who are now under WWE contracts

Alberto Del Río
— Hijo de Dr. Wagner
— Hijo del Vikingo
— La Parka
— La Hiedra
— Lady Flammer
— Lady Maravilla
— Niño Hamburguesa

As announced at Wrestlemania 41, WWE announced the acquisition of the AAA promotion.

  1. Ostego says:
    May 5, 2025 at 11:57 am

    You mean that WWE just acquired his contract when they bought AAA. Lets not act like WWE threw out the red carpet for him.

