A pair of AEW profiles remove from the roster (updated), Matt Jackson on AEW’s success

– Dutch and Vincent of The Righteous have been removed from the AEW roster page.

UPDATE: The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch have departed AEW/Ring of Honor, confirmed by PWInsider.

– Matt Jackson speaks on the success that AEW has become . He talks about how he is proud that he took the road less traveled and the difficult route instead of just going to the WWE. And how he is proud that It will be All Elite Wrestling long after he is retired.

He also talks about how competing with the industry leader can get “nasty” but he has to stay positive. But he has a ton of friends at WWE that he loves and wishes the best for and they all wish the best for him.

(source: Never Not Jet Lagged)

