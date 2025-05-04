Video: Adam Pearce makes announcement’s for WWE Raw
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 4, 2025
Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:
• Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyrie
• Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman have a message for the WWE Universe
• Iyo Sky vs Roxanne Perez
Women's World Champion @Iyo_SkyWWE goes one-on-one with @roxanne_wwe tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
OMAHA
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2025
We've got TWO big in-ring returns tomorrow night on #WWERaw when RUSEV clashes with @otiswwe and @jd_mcdonagh is back in action against @PENTAELZEROM!
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2025