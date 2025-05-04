Video: Adam Pearce makes announcement’s for WWE Raw

May 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

• Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyrie

• Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman have a message for the WWE Universe

• Iyo Sky vs Roxanne Perez

