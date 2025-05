Real Name: Brogan Finlay

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 201 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 26, 2002

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: December 22, 2021

Trained By: AR Fox

Finishing Move:

Biography

– On September 26, 2021, he made his NJPW Strong debut, where he teamed with his brother David Finlay

– In December 2023, it was reported that Finlay had signed to WWE

