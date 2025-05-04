Tegan Nox and Maven notes

– Tegan Nox criticized the dismissive phrase “it’s just business” in response to talent being let go, suggesting it harms the industry. Despite that, she expressed support and excitement for the released performers’ future success elsewhere.

Imagine thinking you’ve got a sick clapback for a tweet by saying “it’s just business”…sure, if you’re trying to kill it! Far too many crazy talented people let go! But I digress, ima enjoy watching these SUPERSTARS kill it, wherever they end up! — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) May 4, 2025

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Hardcore champion and Tough Enough winner Maven was backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision in Atlantic City. He did not appear on the broadcast.

