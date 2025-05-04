Tegan Nox and Maven notes

May 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Tegan Nox criticized the dismissive phrase “it’s just business” in response to talent being let go, suggesting it harms the industry. Despite that, she expressed support and excitement for the released performers’ future success elsewhere.

– PWInsider reports that former WWE Hardcore champion and Tough Enough winner Maven was backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision in Atlantic City. He did not appear on the broadcast.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

April Hunter

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal