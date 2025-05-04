Spoilers: TNA Impact TV taping results from Irvine, California

TNA Wrestling held TV tapings at the Bren Event Center in Irvine, California on Thursday and Friday night.

A live episode of Impact was held from the venue on Thursday night, and matches for future episodes were taped before and after. TNA then returned the following night for another full set of tapings. The results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below:

Taped before live episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, May 1, 2025:

Matt Cardona defeated Elijah and Ace Austin in a triple threat match

Myla Grace vs. Harley Hudson ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw

Taped after live episode of TNA Impact on Thursday, May 1, 2025:

Matt & Jeff Hardy cut a promo stating they will recapture the TNA World Tag Team Championships. This brought out Ryan & Nic Nemeth, who defeated them for the belts at Rebellion. The Nemeths challenged the Hardys to a ladder match at Under Siege in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, only to then mention that Jeff is unable to travel to Canada.

Santino Marella then came out and announced future singles matches between the two brother teams, with Ryan Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth

Steve Maclin defeated Eric Young in what was described as a “super bloody” dog collar match

The show closed with Elijah singing happy birthday to Joe Hendry. It was also revealed that Elijah and Hendry will team together at Under Siege against Frankie Kazarian and Trick Williams

TNA TV Taping spoilers from Friday, May 2, 2025:

Leon Slater defeated Royce Isaacs

Frankie Kazarian came out to cut a promo, saying Joe Hendry can’t beat him. Trick Williams came out and said Hendry’s name, leading to Hendry appearing along with Elijah. Santino Marella comes out and it looks as though the tag match scheduled for Under Siege is going to happen, but then Robert Stone comes out and overruled Marella.

Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons ended in a disqualification after Slamovich hit Blanchard with a chair. Marella attempted to restart the match but was again overruled by Robert Stone.

Mustafa Ali and his entourage cut an in-ring promo calling The Rascalz and their fans “degenerates.” This brings out Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz and we get a tag match between them and The Great Hands, John Skyler & Jason Hotch, with Tasha Steelz in their corner.

First Class, AJ Francis & KC Navarro, cut a promo trashing Los Angeles. This brought out actor O’Shea Jackson, who called Francis a “broke ass Uncle Phil.” Mike Santana came out, sending Francis and Navarro scattering from ringside.

Indi Hartwell made her TNA debut. She defeated Kelsey Heather.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside ended in a DQ, with Xia Li getting involved after the bell.

Elijah & Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers & Moose

Moose was on commentary

After the match, Kazarian ran in and attacked Hendry. Elijah then hit Kazarian with a guitar.

Mustafa Ali defeated Ace Austin

Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid defeated The Northern Armoury (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Eddie Edwards defeated Jake Painter in a squash match

Cody Deaner was on commentary

First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) defeated Sami Callihan & Mike Santana

Navarro pinned Callihan

O’Shea Jackson was on commentary

An in-ring debate segment saw Santino Marella, his daughter NXT’s Arianna Grace, the former Alicia Fox (now using her real name Victoria Crawford) and Robert Stone. Tessa Blanchard then attacked Slamovich but Slamovich ended up putting Blanchard through a table.

Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defeated Mazzarati & Vipress

Spitfire was attacked by Ash & Heather by Elegance after the bout.

Jeff Hardy defeated Nic Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth attacked Hardy after the match but Leon Slater made the save.

