Speculating on what is next for Dakota Kai

As noted yesterday, Fightful reports that Dakota Kai already has gained the interest of outside companies and top agents in pro wrestling, as they expect her to have plenty of offers.

Dave Meltzer singled out Dakota Kai as the one WWE release that AEW should sign, but pointed out she was in talks with AEW last time she was released then went back to WWE:

“When I first saw that name, my first thought is that is the one that AEW should try and take. I know the last time she got cut, I believe she was talking to AEW and I know she was talking to STARDOM. And then she got called back and didn’t go.

“I don’t know the details of how deep the conversations were with AEW, but I could think that it’s one of those things where, ‘We were ready to use her and then she ran right back, and is that the kind of person we want to invest in, that she just went straight back’, type of thing.

“Of all the names that were released, I think she is the one that would be the best percentage bet for AEW. But I don’t know if what happened before will make that difficult or not. But she’s good.”

(source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

