Reason for the WWE releases

Reason For The WWE main roster and NXT releases according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Age and salary are reportedly the main reasons for the WWE main roster releases:

“Essentially, the cuts are being made because – a lot of it has to do with guys and women getting up in age, and they’re looking at people who they’re not gonna use well compared to their salary going forward.”

As for the WWE NXT releases were reportedly people who were perceived as “not working hard in training”

“Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training – I saw the term ‘lazy’ – the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone.”

(source: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

