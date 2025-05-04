One WWE released talent not likely to continue wrestling, update on Cody Rhodes

– Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 41 but is currently scheduled to return on an upcoming episode of SmackDown. As of now, he is advertised to appear on the May 16th edition of the show, which takes place in Greensboro, North Carolina — just one week after Backlash 2025.

– Dani Palmer confirmed that she was among the cuts and she posted the following message via Instagram…

“Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️.”

Fightful noted that those they have spoken to “don’t believe that Palmer will continue in wrestling”. Dave Meltzer also stated that he doesn’t think we’re going to be seeing her anymore.

