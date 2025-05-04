Notes on Shotzi, Jamie Hayter, and Iyo Sky

May 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Shotzi Blackheart says she can’t wait to have actual matches after being released from WWE.

Jamie Hayter wants you to drink your Hayterade and eat your greens.

Iyo Sky comments on Dakota Kai being released from WWE says she loves her so much.

