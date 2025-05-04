Notes on Shotzi, Jamie Hayter, and Iyo Sky

– Shotzi Blackheart says she can’t wait to have actual matches after being released from WWE.

My last match. Cant wait to wrestle for alot longer than 3 minutes. https://t.co/ZYNWQDo1Oo — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 4, 2025

– Jamie Hayter wants you to drink your Hayterade and eat your greens.

Drink your Hayterade, eat your greens. pic.twitter.com/niaThVZvKu — JAMIE HAYTER (@jmehytr) May 4, 2025

– Iyo Sky comments on Dakota Kai being released from WWE says she loves her so much.

She is so much sweet, strong, kind, smart,wonderful, and beautiful woman.

My dearest and best friend. I love you.

Everyone loves you. @ImKingKota #DamageCTRL pic.twitter.com/N135mhToPW — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 3, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

