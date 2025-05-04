More on WWE releasing Braun Strowman, CM Punk responds to fans regarding Wrestlemania

– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman’s salary was a key factor in his WWE release. The company reportedly believed they were paying him more than his current usage justified. While there may be additional underlying reasons, financial considerations were said to be at the heart of the decision.

– CM Punk responded to a person on his Instagram Live on Friday, who said his triple threat match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns didn’t count as him main eventing WrestleMania, because it was on night one.

