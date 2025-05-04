Liv Morgan in Japan for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo filming

Liv Morgan is already in Japan to do her filming for the upcoming movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

The current WWE Women’s Tag Team champion was cast in the movie along with Shun Oguri and Lily James, with Deadline reporting the news a few days ago.

Morgan is expected back in the United States later in the month and it looks like the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles will not be stripped off of her and Raquel Rodriguez since she will not be out for a long time.

Rodriguez wrote on X that she’s ready for whoever tries to come at her on Raw while her “hermanita is away being a movie star!”

The plot of the movie revolves around the Bad Lieutenant (Oguri), who is a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Morgan).

Neon will be releasing the film theatrically in the United States and it will be shopped for an international release at Cannes later this month.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

