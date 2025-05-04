JR shares his opinion of Hendry’s Wrestlemania appearance, Hogan takes a jab at WWE

– During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross gave his thoughts on Hendry’s special WrestleMania appearance. The AEW veteran and WWE Hall of Famer questioned whether the moment needed to happen before praising Hendry for his work more generally. I’m nonplussed, to be honest with you. I don’t know if it needed to happen. Joe Hendry is a top hand in my view. It’s just funny how Joe got a unique following, and I’m a big fan of his work, his in-ring work, and his work as a human being, a classy guy. It’s good for him. They’re building their brand, and Joe Hendry is a part of that brand building, so, all good. All good, in my view.

– Hulk Hogan takes a shot at WWE and says his company will feel more real.

While speaking to Adam’s Apple, Hulk Hogan was asked if his freestyle wrestling promotion was becoming more like #WWE when it comes to the sports entertainment aspect.

In response, Hogan took a shot at WWE as he said his promotion isn’t relying on a team of 25 writers telling wrestlers how to act, what to say, or what catchphrases to use.

“I have to tell you, we’re not doing this with 25 writers in the back telling you what to be, how to act, or what catchphrase to say. They’ll speak from the heart. We’re going real organic with these guys.”

