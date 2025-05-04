Grayson Waller on tension with Austin Theory

Grayson Waller comments on the issues between himself and Austin Theory:

“I think it’s like any friendship, I know your mum is your only friend so it’s a little bit difficult for you to understand, but I’m sure the listeners have real friends. Sometimes you have fights with your mates, you don’t always agree with each other.

“For me and Austin, we both want the same thing, we both want to be successful. This has always been our dream and we’re gonna do anything to make that happen. I think we have different mindsets.

“Whatever you think Theory is as a person, whatever you see him as, that’s not the real Theory. This guy loves the fans, he wants to sign photos. He wants to be the next John Cena. He wants to be the guy that little kids look at and want to emulate. I don’t want to be that. I couldn’t care less about the little kids, you can kiss my arse, I’m not doing this for you, I’m doing this for me. I’ve sacrificed too much to worry about some kid I don’t know.

“I think we have differing mindsets, I’m willing to do whatever it takes and I don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I’m fine with people thinking I’m a bad guy, that doesn’t stress me out, but for Austin I know deep down inside he’s a good guy, and that at times can pull us apart.

“But we have great chemistry, we’re a good tag team and hopefully we can fight through that and maybe get back to those Tag Team Championships.”

(The West Sport)

