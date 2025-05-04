Drew McIntyre’s favorite match, Eljiah with Arnold Schwarzenegger (photo), Triple H note

May 4, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– While many fans assumed the cuts were driven by corporate executives, new reports indicate that Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, plays a direct and final role in determining which talent is let go. During a Fightful livestream, Sean Ross Sapp offered a clear and pointed comment regarding Triple H’s authority over talent decisions: “From what I was told, if he wants somebody to be there, they’re going to be there. Gonna be there. Let me be clear about that — if he wanted them there, they would be there. They would absolutely be there.”

Drew McIntyre (via Juicy Darts) says his WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus and GUNTHER is probably his favorite match he’s ever had:

“It was f–king cool, we felt it and it was very special.”

– TNA wrestler Elijah with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger

