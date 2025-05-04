Drew McIntyre’s favorite match, Eljiah with Arnold Schwarzenegger (photo), Triple H note

– While many fans assumed the cuts were driven by corporate executives, new reports indicate that Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, plays a direct and final role in determining which talent is let go. During a Fightful livestream, Sean Ross Sapp offered a clear and pointed comment regarding Triple H’s authority over talent decisions: “From what I was told, if he wants somebody to be there, they’re going to be there. Gonna be there. Let me be clear about that — if he wanted them there, they would be there. They would absolutely be there.”

– Drew McIntyre (via Juicy Darts) says his WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus and GUNTHER is probably his favorite match he’s ever had:

“It was f–king cool, we felt it and it was very special.”

– TNA wrestler Elijah with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger

