Collision to air live Thursday on TBS

Collision next week will air on Thursday night on TBS, yet another change for the weekly Saturday show.

TNT is airing NHL Playoffs on Saturday night, and instead of airing on TBS on Saturday like yesterday, the company opted for a Thursday live show, avoiding going head-to-head with WWE Backlash.

The Thursday show will be held from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. It’s a double-header in Detroit as Dynamite will also air live from the same building the night before.

Both nights are not doing that great in ticket sales, although Dynamite is a bit ahead of Collision. Tickets are available through AXS.COM.

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING NOTE! AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision are LIVE on WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY NIGHT, 5/7 and 5/8, both on TBS + MAX, from Detroit, MI! Catch #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision back-to-back nights this week at 8ET/7CT LIVE on TBS + MAX WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/CqR5vQ0Er8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2025

