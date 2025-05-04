Charlotte Flair thanks Shotzi, Zelina Vega says goodbye to Dakota Kai, new Tully/Tessa photo

– Charlotte Flair thanks Shotzi Blackheart for always supporting her after being released from WWE

@ShotziWWE thank you for those months on Smackdown & long talks… pic.twitter.com/XbbcpZdidf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 3, 2025

– Zelina Vega says goodbye to her best friend Dakota Kai after being released from WWE.

One of the most special, kind hearted, genuine, talented and beautiful people inside and out. I can’t wait to see what she does next. She’s been ready to tear the scene up. We love and believe in you King Kota. Words will never be able to express how incredible @ImKingKota… https://t.co/AFtwbX9EfK — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) May 3, 2025

– New photo:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

