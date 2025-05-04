Bobby Lashley at the Texas Motor Speedway (photo), WWE Main Event results, birthdays

May 4, 2025 - by staff

– WWE Main Event results for this week:

• Dragon Lee defeated Karrion Kross
• Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) defeat American Made (The Creed Brothers)

– Bobby Lashley was a special guest at the Texas Motor Speedway today in Dallas-Fort Worth promoting All In.

– Happy birthday to KiLynn King, Orange Cassidy, Ryan Shamrock, and Hook.

