Bobby Lashley at the Texas Motor Speedway (photo), WWE Main Event results, birthdays

– WWE Main Event results for this week:

• Dragon Lee defeated Karrion Kross

• Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) defeat American Made (The Creed Brothers)

– Bobby Lashley was a special guest at the Texas Motor Speedway today in Dallas-Fort Worth promoting All In.

Cowboy Bobby Lashley representing AEW Race Car pic.twitter.com/d2ABsW0Fy3 — robert kostman (@Bobbysworld74) May 4, 2025

– Happy birthday to KiLynn King, Orange Cassidy, Ryan Shamrock, and Hook.

