Two TNA executives promoted to Vice Presidents

PWInsider.com is reporting that Eric Tompkins and Ross Forman were promoted to Vice Presidents at TNA Wrestling.

Tompkins has served as the Director of TV Production but his new official title as VP has not been revealed.

Forman has been working for TNA for the past 20 years and his title was Head Of Media Relations, coordinating all marketing and promotions as well as fulfilling media interview requests for TNA talent. Just like Tompkins, his new VP title is not known yet.

Congratulations to the two on their new promotion.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

