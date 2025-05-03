TNA banning excessive blood and blading

TNA officials have informed the locker room that going forward excessive blood and blading is banned from the promotion.

Officials informed the roster during a talent meeting held earlier today that intentional, excessive bleeding—especially through blading—will no longer be allowed under the promotion’s updated guidelines.

The last bout to feature heavy bloodshed under the previous standards is expected to be the Dog Collar Match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young. That match, taped on May 1st in Irvine, California, is set to air soon.

While accidental blood caused by legitimate in-ring contact—such as a bloody nose or mouth—will still be permitted, deliberate attempts to produce significant blood flow are now prohibited. The company acknowledged that unintentional bleeding is sometimes unavoidable in physical competition but emphasized that the era of intentional bloodletting is over.

This move is said to be driven by a commitment to the safety and well-being of the performers, along with a focus on maintaining positive relationships with current and prospective sponsors and media partners.

