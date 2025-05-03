Talent comments on his WWE release, advance ticket sales for AEW Forbidden Door strong

May 3, 2025 - by staff

– Javier Bernal comments on his release from WWE:

– Advance ticket sales for AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV at London’s O2 Arena have reached over $1M.

This is expected to be the third biggest gate in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) history.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

