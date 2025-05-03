Talent comments on his WWE release, advance ticket sales for AEW Forbidden Door strong

– Javier Bernal comments on his release from WWE:

Big Body may be gone, but the Big Body Believers live forever. Javi isn’t going anywhere. Free Agent in 30 days, and you can book me at thejavibooking@gmail.com. Stay tuned for more, and be your fucking self! pic.twitter.com/JdCe7yF8Il — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 3, 2025

– Advance ticket sales for AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 PPV at London’s O2 Arena have reached over $1M.

This is expected to be the third biggest gate in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) history.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

