Shotzi comments on news her contract is not being renewed, Jade Cargill responds to Naomi

– Shotzi has commented for the first time since her contract was not renewed…

I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud. — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 3, 2025

– Jade Cargill responded to Naomi after Naomi said she should be released instead of everyone else.

This is so unnecessary. Grow up. . I’m not entertaining things beneath me anymore. https://t.co/Poabh4Mxmz — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 3, 2025

