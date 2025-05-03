Shotzi comments on news her contract is not being renewed, Jade Cargill responds to Naomi
– Shotzi has commented for the first time since her contract was not renewed…
I am more than grateful for the wild ride! Can’t wait to see where this crazy journey takes me next! I hope to make all my believers proud.
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 3, 2025
– Jade Cargill responded to Naomi after Naomi said she should be released instead of everyone else.
This is so unnecessary. Grow up. . I’m not entertaining things beneath me anymore. https://t.co/Poabh4Mxmz
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 3, 2025