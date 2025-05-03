Naomi reacts to the WWE releases, Aleister Black wanted match with Wil Ospreay, Dakota Kai note

– Naomi via X:

If I was doing releases I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill ⚠️ — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 3, 2025

– Fightful reports that Dakota Kai already has gained the interest of outside companies and top agents in pro wrestling, as they expect her to have plenty of offers.

– Aleister Black says he asked to face Will Ospreay in AEW.

“The Ospreay match is something that I actually pitched a couple of times. We had such good chemistry back then. We had some absolute barnburners and it’s also because I’m a bit of a calculus for him because I force him to do different things with his wrestling. When we did wrestle, I would work his leg, ‘Now you can’t fly. What are you going to do?’ I have a good relationship with Will. I remember sitting in his dad’s car and his dad was driving us from show A to show B, and I remember saying to him, ‘You’re going to be a big star. You’re going to be a really big star.’ At the time, the goal was Dragon Gate. I said to him, ‘That’s easy. That’s a matter of time.’ His road went the way it went, but now, he’s one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.”

(source: Wrestling the Rap Game)

