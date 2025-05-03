Naomi reacts to the WWE releases, Aleister Black wanted match with Wil Ospreay, Dakota Kai note

– Fightful reports that Dakota Kai already has gained the interest of outside companies and top agents in pro wrestling, as they expect her to have plenty of offers.

Aleister Black says he asked to face Will Ospreay in AEW.

“The Ospreay match is something that I actually pitched a couple of times. We had such good chemistry back then. We had some absolute barnburners and it’s also because I’m a bit of a calculus for him because I force him to do different things with his wrestling. When we did wrestle, I would work his leg, ‘Now you can’t fly. What are you going to do?’ I have a good relationship with Will. I remember sitting in his dad’s car and his dad was driving us from show A to show B, and I remember saying to him, ‘You’re going to be a big star. You’re going to be a really big star.’ At the time, the goal was Dragon Gate. I said to him, ‘That’s easy. That’s a matter of time.’ His road went the way it went, but now, he’s one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.”

