Fatal four-way match announced for the United States title at Backlash

Another match was confirmed for Backlash last night on Smackdown, with the United States title on the line.

Announced by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis, United States champion Jacob Fatu will be defending his gold against three others – Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight – in a fatal four-way match a week from today.

This is the fourth match on the Backlash card which also includes John Cena vs Randy Orton, Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental title, and Gunther vs Pat McAfee.

