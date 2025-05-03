Cora Jade issues an official statement

On Friday, it was announced that multiple wrestlers were parting ways with WWE including Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler.

Cora Jade was among those released from WWE. Cora issued an official statement via her social media accounts…

“Dropping out of high school at 15 to chase my dreams was scary but I’m so thankful it worked out for the time that it did! I got to live out so many childhood dreams, go so many places, do so many things and most importantly I met some of the most important people in my life that I know I’ll have in my corner forever. Unfortunately it didn’t go how I envisioned and I’m disappointed by a lot of things but I can look back with no regrets and know I did everything with love and passion and always stood up for myself, even in the times I was scared. I’m proud of myself for that. With all that being said, TRUST that this is not the end and only my new beginning. I have a lot to say when the time is right. I have so many ideas and am excited for the future and to be able to show what I truly am capable of. Elayna Black is back from the dead bitches! See you in 30.”

