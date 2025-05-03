Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Jakara Jackson comment on WWE release, Matt Cardona offers advice

– Jakara Jackson via Instagram: “Always BEEN and always GON be bout that motha fkn ACTION.”

Always BEEN and always GON be bout that mothafkn ACTION ✔️ pic.twitter.com/RuZD2KjK9n — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) May 2, 2025

– Dakota Kai: “Ah sh-t, here we go again.”

– Cora Jade changed her X profile to Elayna Black.

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo

– Matt Cardona has given his advice to those who have been released from WWE… with Bubba Ray in the thread saying go for number 3!

To the recently released,

You have three choices…

1) Fade into obscurity

2) Coast off of your WWE name

3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of f–king fun!

Love,

The Indy God

