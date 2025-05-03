Backstage reaction to Shayna Baszler’s release, another WWE departure expected

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Shayna Baszler’s release was a surprise to many within WWE as she had only re-signed with company last year.

– Shotzi’s WWE contract is up “soon” and she was informed WWE will not be extending it.

Shotzi hasn’t appeared in televised action since the February 19 episode of WWE Speed. Before that, she wrestled on the January 28 edition of NXT. She did make a brief appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver, walking to the ring alongside Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

