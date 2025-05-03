5/3/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Timeless Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost opens

TNT Champion Adam Cole also made an entrance to start the show, he’s on commentary.

– Timeless Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost in a #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match.

After the match, she cuts a promo on wanting to face any one, anywhere.

– Jon Moxley cuts a promo on the steel cage match for the #AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley mentions he’s not scared to be locked in with Joe.

– Hologram watching the $100,000 High Speed Collision 4-Way.

– Sammy Guevara won the $100,000 High Speed Collision 4-Way, after the match Sammy points at TNT Champion Adam Cole.

– Samoa Joe responds to Jon Moxley accepting the Steel Cage Match, he says the Moxley of today doesn’t have the balls to get in the ring with him.

Samoa Joe also wearing a Sweet Tooth shirt, IYKYK.

– Megan Bayne defeated Harley Cameron with Fate’s Descent

After the match, Megan went to attack Harley, but Anna Jay made the save.

– Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir storm their way to the ring, Marina took out a couple of security guards along the way.

Moxley mocks Joe for being able to kick his ass. He takes offense to what Joe said about him not being up to it.

– Looks like the Outrunners aren’t backing down from Rocky & Trent after the attack.

– Brody King vs. Josh Alexander ends in a Time Limit Draw, then Brody attacks Lance Archer.

– Daniel Garcia defeated Max Caster in a minute. After the match, he called out FTR that he wants to talk after their match.

– Blake Christian wants another match against The 5 Tool Player Anthony Bowens.

– The Gates of Agony squashed their opponents, After the match, Big Bill and Bryan Keith called them out for a fight backstage. Lio Rush and Action Andretti were asleep ring side.

– Next Week on AEW Dynamite Samoa Joe VS Claudio Castagnoli.

– The Gates of Agony and Big Bill & Bryan Keith fought backstage in the parking lot.

– The Paragon got the 1st fall in the 2 out of 3 Falls Match as Dax tapped out.

– FTR won the 2 out of 3 Falls Match, O’Reilly, and Strong thought they won, but Stokely put Dax’s foot on the rope.

After the match, Daniel Garcia came down to the ring with Crowbar and mentioned he could’ve attacked FTR, but they always had his back. He wants to prove he can beat any one of them in a match.

