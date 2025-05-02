WWE SmackDown Results 5/2/25

WWE SmackDown returns live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets things started.

We then shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, IA., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week’s show. We see various Superstar arrival shots backstage, including Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes & The Miz, as well as Damian Priest.

LA Knight vs. Damian Priest

Priest walks by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and starts a fight. LA Knight walks by after this takes place, and the camera follows “The Mega Star” as he heads all the way through the curtain and down to the ring to open up the show inside the arena.

Knight gets on the mic and talks about asking for his rematch, and instead getting a number one contender’s match. Knight talks about Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu interfering in his match last week. He blames Damian Priest for Sikoa and Fatu interfering.

Damian Priest makes his way out and says last week was about Drew McIntyre and that’s why he came out and attacked Drew McIntyre. Knight tells Priest he picked the wrong time to do that and the bell rang because of Priest. Priest says he saved Knight because McIntyre would have Claymore’d him and pinned him.

Knight says just because it happened to Priest, that Priest should not put that on Knight. Knight tells Priest to not let his failures be Knight’s failure. Priest points out that Knight lost his title at WrestleMania. Knight says he isn’t the number one contender because of Priest.

Priest tells him it’s all his fault and if he got his head out of his ass he would still be champion. Knight says they’re cool but if Priest keeps talking like this then it’ll be trouble. Priest says they should have their match now. That appears to be exactly what’s about to happen, as the show heads into a brief pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Priest and Knight are already in the ring and the match is already in progress, with Knight in the offensive lead and working over the left arm of Priest. Knight places Priest on the top turnbuckle and then climbs up there with him. Knight sets up for a superplex and Priest and Knight punch each other instead.

Priest kicks Knight and sets up for the Razor’s Edge and slams down Knight. Priest covers Knight for a near fall. Priest goes to hit South of Heaven and Knight counters. Priest hits a Broken Arrow on Knight and then climbs the turnbuckles.

Knight runs up and hits a superplex on Priest and covers for two. Knight knocks Priest outside the ring and then tries for a baseball slide but Priest catches him and hits a Flatliner on the apron. Solo Sikoa runs out and starts beating on Priest. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Damian Priest

Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa Beat Down Damian Priest

Sikoa tosses Priest around outside the ring and then gets in the ring and starts attacking Knight. Sikoa goes to deliver a spike to Knight but Priest comes in and punches Sikoa and Knight hits the BFT on Sikoa. Priest and Knight stare at each other and then Priest clears the announce desk and goes to hit The South of Heaven on Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu runs down and spears Priest and then Samoan Drops Knight onto the announce table. Fatu then hits a running hip attack on Priest who is laid out against the barricades. Sikoa tosses Priest around outside the ring and then gets in the ring and starts attacking Knight.

Sikoa goes to deliver a spike to Knight but Priest comes in and punches Sikoa and Knight hits the BFT on Sikoa. Priest and Knight stare at each other and then Priest clears the announce desk and goes to hit The South of Heaven on Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu runs down and spears Priest and then Samoan Drops Knight onto the announce table. Fatu then hits a running hip attack on Priest who is laid out against the barricades. That’s how the eventful post-match scene wraps up.

Byron Saxton Interviews FrAxiom

Byron Saxton catches up with Fraxiom backstage. Nathan Frazer says they’re excited for their match tonight. Axiom says SmackDown has the best tag division and they’re excited to be here.

Pretty Deadly walk by and dismiss Saxton and they talk about Fraxiom’s tasty debut but tell Fraxiom that they are the tastiest snacks on SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly say they wanted to know how good Fraxiom was so they asked for this match. Nick Aldis made it official. And it’s up next.

FrAxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

The two teams make their respective entrances to the squared circle, and after a quick pre-match commercial break, we return and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Starting things off for their respective teams as the legal men at the onset are Wilson and Axiom. Wilson knocks down Axiom and Axiom flips out of an arm bar and drop kicks Wilson. Frazer is tagged in and Wilson is double teamed. Frazer takes down Wilson and Wilson kicks down Frazer.

Frazer is armdragged and covered for a one count. Frazer is kicked in the back and Prince is tagged in. Prince boots Frazer in the corner and delivers some punches to Frazer. Frazer kicks Prince and tags Axiom. Prince is double teamed.

Wilson enters the ring and Fraxiom takes out Pretty Deadly and they hit a few suicide dives on Pretty Deadly. Axiom covers Prince in the ring for a near fall. Axiom throws Prince in a stretch submission and splashes onto Prince but he catches Axiom and tags Wilson.

Pretty Deadly double team Axiom and add to their offensive lead, as the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, FrAxiom pick up the win in their second SmackDown appearance.

Winners: FrAxiom

Nick Aldis Makes Match For Tonight

Backstage, we see B-Fab and Michin talking to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Michin says when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come back after Morgan finishes her movie they want a title shot.

The Green Regime comes in and Chelsea Green, dressed in all black like Jackie Kennedy at a funeral, complains about losing her WWE Women’s United States Championship. Green asks for a rematch and Aldis tells Green that Zelina Vega will be facing Piper Niven tonight. They didn’t like that.

Match Announced Involving Nia Jax, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill M

We then see Nia Jax walking the halls backstage, as she is coming to the ring next when we return. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, Nia Jax’s entrance tune hits and out she comes to the ring. She grabs a microphone and talks about how she’s back now. She mentions beating down WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton last week.

On that note, the familiar sounds of the theme song for the title-holder hits, and it’s now Tiffy-Time in the middle of Nia Jax’s promo. Stratton makes her way out to a big pop and joins Jax in the ring, where she assures Jax she isn’t the same person she used to boss around.

She says Charlotte Flair tried to bully her, and we all saw how that worked out for her at WrestleMania. She says she’ll do the same to Jax. She’ll defend her title against anyone, anytime, anywhere. Before she can say anything else, the theme for Naomi hits to cut them both off.

Out she comes wrapped in caution tape as per her usual new look. Naomi says it’s funny to see them fighting because for a long time they made Naomi’s life hell together. Naomi says she’s changed too and she’s a new Naomi.

Naomi says she took out Jade Cargill and she’s now looking at Stratton gold. Jade Cargill’s music plays and Cargill marches to the ring. Stratton and Jax go at and Cargill and Naomi go at it.

Cargill and Stratton send Naomi and Jax out of the ring and then stand in the ring and circle each other. Nick Aldis comes out and makes this a tag match for later tonight. The commentators say it sounds like the new main event to replace the one we lost earlier this evening.

Aleister Black vs. The Miz

Footage is shown of the highly-anticipated WWE return of Aleister Black, formerly known as Malakai Black in AEW, on last week’s show, and his attack of The Miz. We then return live backstage, where we see The Miz and Carmelo Hayes talking.

The Miz talks about how much he has done for the WWE for two decades. He says this is why Aleister Black targeted him, because The Miz is someone. He’s going to remind Black who he is. The Miz says he’s making a statement tonight.

He says he’s ready to make that statement right now. He asks for his music to be played. It is. He makes his way out and heads to the ring, walking with a purpose. On that note, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the lights go out inside Wells Fargo Center. Much like his entrance last week, a bunch of lit candles are set up at the top of the entrance stage, as the heavy metal sounds of Aleister Black’s theme hits.

The crowd explodes as the former NXT Champion emerges and settles inside the squared circle for his first match back since returning to WWE on last week’s SmackDown. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The Miz charges at Black and Black connects with a spinning kick knocking The Miz down. Black and The Miz take turns taking each other down and Black intercepts a kick from The Miz and The Miz attacks Black. Black sends The Miz outside the ring and The Miz gets back in the ring and Black smokes him in the face and knees him.

Black covers The Miz for a near fall and then kicks The Miz out of the ring again. Hayes distracts Black and The Miz flips Black over the ropes smashing into the LED boards around the ring apron on the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see The Miz hit a double axe handle on Black and mocks the crowd. The Miz splashes onto Black in the corner and sends Black outside the ring. The Miz tries to jump onto Black outside the ring and Black knees The Miz in the gut.

Back in the ring, Black takes down The Miz and sweeps The Miz off his feet. Black hits a springboard moonsault and covers The Miz for two. The Miz stomps down Black and hits a DDT and covers Black for a near fall. The Miz kicks Black in the chest three times and Black catches the fourth kick and elbows The Miz and then kicks him down.

The Miz guillotine’s Black on the ropes and goes for The Skull Crushing Finale but Black cartwheels out of it and kicks The Miz in the head. Black gets The Miz on his feet and Hayes distracts Black and The Miz rolls up Black for a near fall. Black connects with his Black Mass finisher for the victory.

Winner: Aleister Black

Rey Fenix & Santos Escobar Have Words

Backstage, we see Santos Escobar is with Rey Fenix in the locker room. Escobar tells him his match at WrestleMania was a true embodiment of disappointment. He embarrassed them all.

Rey Mysterio himself picked Fenix to take his place at WrestleMania and he blew it. And now the self appointment, “Greatest Luchador of all time” is out of the picture. And this time, hopefully for ever.

Escobar says someone will have to take his place and that person has always been him. If Fenix knows what is best for him, he will listen to what he has to say. Fenix tells him to shut up and stay out of his business.

He says there is only one luchador in the world he trusts and it’s not Escobar. And if he has a problem with that, he will see him in the ring tonight. It is made official for later in the show.

Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Zelina Vega’s theme music hits the house speakers. The brand new WWE Women’s United States Champion emerges and heads down to the ring for the next match of the evening.

As Vega settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see a preview of the upcoming episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, which features special guest Pat McAfee.

The show settles back inside the Wells Fargo Center, where some more celebrity and sports star cameos are acknowledged on the broadcast, with some famous faces in the crowd tonight in Des Moines, IA. Piper Niven makes her way out with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre.

Niven settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Niven goes to attack Vega – Vega kicks Niven a couple times and then locks Niven in a stretch submission. Vega tries to roll up Niven but can’t move Niven.

Niven tries to sit on Vega but Vega moves out of the way. Vega kicks Niven and covers for a quick one count. In the corner, Vega flips over Niven and Niven takes down Vega with a shoulder check. Vega rolls out of the ring and gingerly makes her way back in and Niven starts striking down Vega.

Vega tries to swing Niven into the corner but Niven throws Vega into the corner and hits a face-buster on Vega. Vega is stomped down and Niven slams Vega’s face into the turnbuckles. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Niven has Vega on the mat and Vega starts punching Niven. Niven catches Vega and slams her down and covers for a two count. Niven chokes Vega and swings her around while choking her. Vega punches Niven and strikes Niven in the face.

Vega hits a codebreaker followed by a knee to Niven. Vega runs at Niven and Niven slams her down and sentons onto Vega. Niven covers Vega and Vega kicks out. Vega kicks Niven from the top rope and Niven punches Vega who is still sitting on the top turnbuckle.

Niven goes up top and is knocked down and Vega comes off the top rope with a meteora and covers Niven for two. Vega tries for Code Red but it’s countered and Niven hits a spinning side walk slam and covers Vega for two. Vega dodges a cannonball and hits some running knees on Niven in the corner.

Vega hits a DDT on Niven and hits a moonsault and covers Niven for two. Niven counters another Code Red and Niven tries to powerbomb Vega who counters and sends Niven into the ropes. Green gets on the apron to distract Vega and Niven goes to hit Vega from behind but knocks Green off the apron. Vega rolls up Niven for the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

Four-Way U.S. Title Tilt Set For WWE Backlash: St. Louis

Backstage, we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis scolding Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for causing chaos on the show this evening.

Aldis says Fatu will have to face Knight and Priest in a triple threat. Sikoa says that makes no sense as Drew McIntyre is the number one contender so Aldis turns it into a fatal four-way match at Backlash: St. Louis.

Randy Orton Sends A Message To John Cena Ahead Of WWE Backlash: St. Louis

Randy Orton makes his way out to the ring for the next segment of the evening. Orton says he knows we are two hours into the show but welcomes Des Moines to Friday Night SmackDown.

Orton starts off addressing John Cena. He says when the world couldn’t see him, Orton could. He knew from day one the type of man Cena is. Arrogant, selfish and an entitled brat.

He says Cena is a shiny toy that the ultimate puppet masters play with. He calls Cena a real life, walking, talking cartoon character and says unlike Cena, he’s been true to himself the whole time.

He says Cena has always been about fame and money. He talks about Cena saying he raised everyone’s kids, Orton says the only thing Cena has raised is the price of his merch.

He asks Cena where his values are and brings up how Cena said he would end Orton… Orton says Cena is the latest legend he needs to put down. He says he’ll punt Cena’s head at Backlash, but not before he drops Cena’s ass with an RKO.

The show heads to another commercial break. When the show returns, we see Orton walking backstage when he is stopped by R-Truth. Truth tells him he’s gonna lose to his childhood hero at Backlash. Jimmy Uso walks up and tells Orton he’ll deal with Truth. He tries convincing Truth once again that Cena isn’t who he thinks anymore.

Rey Fenix vs. Santos Escobar

Another brief backstage segment also saw Naomi stressing out, when Nia Jax approached her and told her they need to be on the same page tonight for their main event against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. Naomi simply responded, “Sure.”

Back inside the arena, the theme for Rey Fenix hits and out comes the newest luchador addition to the WWE main roster. He settles inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening. His opponent, Santos Escobar, makes his way out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Escobar delays locking up with Fenix and when they finally do, Escobar gets Fix in waist-lock. Fenix is slammed down but then counters the hold. Fenix chops Escobar and Escobar returns the chop.

They chop each other back and forth and Escobar knocks down Fenix with a solid chop. Escobar tells Fenix to join him and Fenix responds with a chop. Fenix pushes down Escobar and Escobar dodges a lucha-kick and takes down Fenix with a wrist lock.

Escobar is knocked out of the ring and Fenix jumps out of the ring and hurricanrana’s Escobar outside the ring. Escobar pushes Fenix into the apron and slams him into the steel steps. Escobar gets back in the ring and flies over the ropes onto Fenix on the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Escobar and Fenix trading shots in the corner. Escobar kicks Fenix in the corner and hits a flipping splash over the ropes on Fenix and covers Fenix for two.

Fenix is placed in an arm bar stretch hold and Fenix breaks free and kicks Escobar and slams him into the turnbuckles. Fenix hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a near fall. Fenix kicks down Escobar and covers again for a two count.

Fenix stumbles onto his feet and gets the crowd riled up. Fenix kicks down Escobar, Escobar hits Fenix with a kick and Fenix nails Escobar with a kick before hitting the mat and now both men are laid out. Fenix jumps onto Escobar’s shoulders and Escobar slams him into the turnbuckles.

Escobar knees Fenix in the corner and hits an underhooked back breaker and covers Fenix for two. Fenix is back on Escobar’s shoulders but counters out of it and kicks Escobar. Fenix hits Adios Amigo and hits a top rope meteora and covers Escobar for the pin and the victory.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton Tension, Cargill In Title Eliminator On 5/9

We shoot backstage, where we see Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton talking. Byron Saxton comes by and asks them how they think they’ll do in their main event coming up momentarily against Nia Jax and Naomi.

Stratton says as long as Cargill is out of her way they’ll be fine. Cargill tells her to stay out her way. She then drops a bombshell and informs Stratton that she has a WWE Women’s title eliminator bout against Nia Jax, with the winner advancing to challenge Stratton for the gold next.

Stratton says that’s fine. She tells her to go beat Jax, and she’ll just prove she’s the best once again. “Tootles!” We head to another commercial break on that note.

Andrade Continues To Drive A Wedge Between Santos Escobar & Los Garza

We see an elaborate music video-style video package looking back at the instant classic TLC tag-team title triple-threat tilt from last week’s SmackDown, which saw The Street Profits retain the gold with an epic win over Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

After it wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Santos Escobar scolding Los Garza for never being there when he needs them, essentially blaming them for his loss moments ago to Rey Fenix. Up comes Andrade, who makes it clear he doesn’t like Escobar.

He talks in defense of Los Garza, which gets them to smile. Escobar asks what they’re smiling about and storms off angrily. He yells off-camera for them to hurry up and follow him. They stare at Andrade for a moment but ultimately listen to Escobar’s orders.

Jade Cargill & Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax & Naomi

It’s main event time!

But first, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett run down the updated advertised early lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which takes place live on May 9, and serves as the final “go-home show” for the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event scheduled for the following day.

After that, we settle back inside Wells Fargo Center, where we hear “A storm is coming!” The familiar sounds of Jade Cargill’s entrance tune plays. She makes her way to the ring for our women’s tag-team headline bout. As she does, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the ring entrances for both teams wrap up. Jax and Naomi attack Stratton and Cargill before the bell sounds to officially start the match. Stratton sends Jax out of the ring and they continue to battle outside the ring. Jax is driven into the steel steps.

In the ring, Cargill takes down Naomi while Jax demolishes Stratton outside the ring. Cargill sends Naomi out of the ring and goes outside the ring after her. Naomi is slammed into barricades and then Cargill sends her back in the ring. Naomi kicks down Cargill and slams her into the turnbuckle.

Cargill is raked in the back and Naomi snapmare’s Cargill to the mat and kicks her in the spine. Naomi slaps Cargill and tags Jax. Cargill kicks down Naomi and Jax steamrolls Cargill and slams her head into the mat. Jax knocks Stratton off the apron.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as our women’s tag-team main event of the evening continues. When we return, Cargill is tossed out of the ring by Jax and Naomi tries to attack Cargill but doesn’t. Jax goes to get Cargill, and Cargill throws Jax into the barricades.

Back in the ring, Cargill is elbowed to the mat and then swung into the turnbuckle. Jax forearms Stratton so Cargill can’t tag out. Cargill attempts to slam Jax but fails and gets squished instead. Naomi is tagged in and she unleashes a series of punches onto Cargill.

Cargill hits Naomi with a flapjack facebuster and tries to tag Stratton but Jax is tagged in and she pulls Cargill away. Cargill breaks free and tags Stratton. Stratton beats on Jax and hits a backhand spring elbow on Jax. Stratton counters a Samoan Drop to a crucifix pin and fails.

Stratton connects with a double kick and goes up top. Jax stops Stratton and Samoan Drops her. Naomi blind tags in, which pisses off Jax. Naomi goes for her split legged moonsault but Stratton gets her knees up. Stratton tags in Cargill who kicks Naomi and then kicks Jax.

Cargill slams down Naomi and hits a Rack Attack-esque move and then slams into Naomi in the corner. Cargill chokeslams Naomi and covers until Jax breaks the pin. Jax drags Naomi to the corner and tags her. Jax hits a running elbow drop and a senton and covers Cargill.

Stratton breaks the pin with a swanton bomb making Naomi run in and attack Stratton. Jax squishes both Naomi and Stratton in the corner and pushes them out of the ring. Jax then squishes Cargill against the ring post and sets her up for The Annihilator. As Jax is climbing, Cargill gets up and powerbombs Jax in an impressive sight. 1-2-3.

After the match officially wraps up, Stratton and Cargill are celebrating when the ref goes to give Stratton her belt. Cargill grabs it first and puts it over her shoulder. Stratton asks for her belt back. Cargill doesn’t let go of the title.

As this is going on, we see Naomi run in and blast into Cargill, who crashes into Stratton sending her out of the ring, where she crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Naomi then lays out Cargill and poses with the title in the ring. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

