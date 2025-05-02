WWE News and Notes

– NXT on Tuesday night averaged 674,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.15

– Wrestlevotes reports Jeff Cobb will be debuting on the WWE Main Roster

Cobb’s debut is said to be drawing closer.

Sources indicate that his name has recently been brought up in creative discussions.

– Tama Tonga has suffered an injury, and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

(Source: @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– There are no plans for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to be stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Morgan is believed to be in Japan for the next few weeks to film ‘Bad Lieutenant.’

The belief is that she will be back within a month or so, if not sooner.

(Soure: PWInsider)

