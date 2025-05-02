WWE makes cuts in several departments, WWE abandons trademark, Gresham vs. Sabre

– WWE has abandoned their trademark filing for ‘EDGE’.

– WWE made cuts in several departments, including creative services, photography and more today.

Christine Lubrano, who served as Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations departed the company.

The belief is at least 10-12 staffers were cut today, possibly more.

(Source: PWlnsider)

– Jonathan Gresham vs Zach Sabre JR announced for MLP Wrestling Northern Rising.

Two of the greatest technical masters of the sport today. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @ZackSabreJr, one of the top stars of @NJPW1972. Former @ringofhonor World Heavyweight Champion @TheJonGresham, "The Octopus". The two men will collide in a chess match for the ages… pic.twitter.com/1qd3VanCVB — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 1, 2025

