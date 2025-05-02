WWE makes cuts in several departments, WWE abandons trademark, Gresham vs. Sabre

May 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has abandoned their trademark filing for ‘EDGE’.

– WWE made cuts in several departments, including creative services, photography and more today.

Christine Lubrano, who served as Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations departed the company.

The belief is at least 10-12 staffers were cut today, possibly more.

(Source: PWlnsider)

– Jonathan Gresham vs Zach Sabre JR announced for MLP Wrestling Northern Rising.

