WWE files for a new trademark, WWE talent picks the GOAT

– WWE has filed to trademark ‘Adrenaline Drip’

– WWE superstars have revealed who they consider the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and there are some surprises…

Here’s who they picked:

• Jey Uso: Roman Reigns

• Dominik Mysterio: Liv Morgan

• Liv Morgan: Dominik Mysterio

• Maxxine Dupri: Nikki Bella

• Montez Ford: John Cena

• Angelo Dawkins: Randy Orton

• Chelsea Green: Gail Kim

• Ludwig Kaiser: Kurt Angle

• Kofi Kingston: Shawn Michaels

• Xavier Woods: 2 Cold Scorpio

• Big E: Goldberg

• Roxanne Perez: AJ Lee

• Lyra Valkyria: Sami Zayn

(source: @sportbible)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

