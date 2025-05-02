WWE files for a new trademark, WWE talent picks the GOAT
– WWE has filed to trademark ‘Adrenaline Drip’
– WWE superstars have revealed who they consider the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and there are some surprises…
Here’s who they picked:
• Jey Uso: Roman Reigns
• Dominik Mysterio: Liv Morgan
• Liv Morgan: Dominik Mysterio
• Maxxine Dupri: Nikki Bella
• Montez Ford: John Cena
• Angelo Dawkins: Randy Orton
• Chelsea Green: Gail Kim
• Ludwig Kaiser: Kurt Angle
• Kofi Kingston: Shawn Michaels
• Xavier Woods: 2 Cold Scorpio
• Big E: Goldberg
• Roxanne Perez: AJ Lee
• Lyra Valkyria: Sami Zayn
(source: @sportbible)