Updates on Rey Mysterio, Kiana James, Nick Aldis, and more

May 2, 2025 - by staff

– Rey Mysterio’s surgery earlier this week was successful and he is already back home in California, reports PWInsider.

– Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs Joe Hendry and Elijah is official for TNA Under Siege.

– Kiana James is expected back on TV soon.
The company is very high on her and has impressed a lot of people with her work in the ring.

(Source: @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

– Nick Aldis is open to competing in WWE down the road if the storyline is right and appropriate for him to return to the ring.

(Source: @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)

