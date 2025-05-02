Updates on Rey Mysterio, Kiana James, Nick Aldis, and more
– Rey Mysterio’s surgery earlier this week was successful and he is already back home in California, reports PWInsider.
– Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian vs Joe Hendry and Elijah is official for TNA Under Siege.
BREAKING: @joehendry teams with @_Iam_Elijah_ to battle @FrankieKazarian & #WWENXT's @_trickwilliams at #TNAUnderSiege, May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario (GTA) LIVE on TNA+!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Nq9ZzbgnHx pic.twitter.com/N06dMTB0lb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025
– Kiana James is expected back on TV soon.
The company is very high on her and has impressed a lot of people with her work in the ring.
(Source: @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)
– Nick Aldis is open to competing in WWE down the road if the storyline is right and appropriate for him to return to the ring.
(Source: @WrestleVotes Radio – Backstage Pass)