TNA alumni backstage at Impact this week, Mercedes Mone launches a hotline

– A couple of TNA alumni were reportedly backstage at this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. Fightful Select reports that Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, aka Subculture, were backstage at the May 1st live show.

The tag team has been reportedly working on securing their visas. The two last competed for Impact during the UK Invasion tour in December of 2023 and are former Impact Tag Team Champions.

– Mercedes Mone’ (Sasha Banks) has now launched her very own private fan hotline for $99 a month.

The service promises the following:

* One-on-one conversations with Mercedes Moné via an exclusive number only available to superfans

* Exclusive behind-the-scenes access

* Direct text message interactions

* Private Q&A sessions

