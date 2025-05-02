RVD on Cena becoming the unprecedented 17-time World Champion

Rob Van Dam on John Cena becoming the unprecedented 17-time World Champion:

“I think that’s awesome. I haven’t seen the WrestleMania match. Yeah. But I think that Cena is probably the number one guy to watch right now for me, probably my favorite guy to watch, see what he’s doing.

I saw the press conference where he’s, they ask a question, ‘That’s a clickbait, clickbait question. What next? You know what? That’s a clickbait question.’

‘It’s obviously it’s you guys are just interested in headlines and you know, so here’s the headline for you: watch me ruin wrestling tomorrow,’ or whatever. It’s just like I think like right now. Like he’s the guy to watch, for me, for me, so that’s what I think about that is like I want to tune in and see what he’s doing.”

Wrestling journalism by Dominic DeAngelo, founder of 1TS, co-host of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne,” social media man for “Kliq This With Kevin Nash.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

