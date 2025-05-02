Ricochet says WWE ruined his love of wrestling, Title match announced for TNA Under Siege, Josh Mathews update
– AEW star Ricochet said:
“WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.”
– PWInsider reports Josh Mathews is now working for AEW.
Mathews has been working in the production trucks of late, helping to faciliate between the production team and the Coaches/Producer.
– As announced on TNA Impact:
BREAKING: @mashaslamovich defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship against @VIX_CROW at #TNAUnderSiege, May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario (GTA)!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Nq9ZzbgnHx pic.twitter.com/AxCWoKFyJz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025