Ricochet says WWE ruined his love of wrestling, Title match announced for TNA Under Siege, Josh Mathews update

– AEW star Ricochet said:

“WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.”

– PWInsider reports Josh Mathews is now working for AEW.

Mathews has been working in the production trucks of late, helping to faciliate between the production team and the Coaches/Producer.

– As announced on TNA Impact:

BREAKING: @mashaslamovich defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship against @VIX_CROW at #TNAUnderSiege, May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario (GTA)! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Nq9ZzbgnHx pic.twitter.com/AxCWoKFyJz — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025

