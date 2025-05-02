Ricochet says WWE ruined his love of wrestling, Title match announced for TNA Under Siege, Josh Mathews update

May 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW star Ricochet said:

“WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.”

– PWInsider reports Josh Mathews is now working for AEW.

Mathews has been working in the production trucks of late, helping to faciliate between the production team and the Coaches/Producer.

– As announced on TNA Impact:

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

J-Rod

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal